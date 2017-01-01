A WriteMap paints a thousand words.

WriteMapper was built to leverage the visual nature of mind maps to give you a bird's-eye view of your writing structure. Just one glance is all it takes for you to get a good feel for the flow of your work.

In doing so, you get a comprehensive yet clear picture of what's going on in your content. And, if you need to rearrange your writing sequences or move stuff around, it's as simple as drag and drop.