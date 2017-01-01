The desktop app that helps anyone with writing deadlines
quickly and easily produce text documents using mind maps.
WriteMapper was built to leverage the visual nature of mind maps to give you a bird's-eye view of your writing structure. Just one glance is all it takes for you to get a good feel for the flow of your work.
In doing so, you get a comprehensive yet clear picture of what's going on in your content. And, if you need to rearrange your writing sequences or move stuff around, it's as simple as drag and drop.
Try writing using a mind map
Ever write down the title, and then face a mental struggle with the rest of the blank page? WriteMapper helps you overcome writer's block by turning your writing process into a brainstorming exercise.
This allows you to rapidly and relentlessly generate ideas and points for your writing. Just spend a couple minutes on this quick-fire process, and before you know it, you'll have a fully-formed content structure all ready to go!
Try brainstorming on your computer
Each node on the mind map has a content section you can jump in to edit at anytime. Besides being able to style and format your writing however you like, you can also edit the title of this sub-point from this view as well.
The distraction-free writing mode helps you shift gears from the all-aspects-considered nature of the mind map, to the focused task of detailing the contents of the individual sub-point you're zoomed in on.
Try the distraction-free writing experience
WriteMapper uses the nested structure of a mind map to automatically create and export a text document for you, right in your computer's file system. You can choose from a variety of file formats, including Markdown, HTML, Microsoft Word, plain text and Rich Text Format.
You can then edit the exported document in your text editing app of choice, to give that final draft the polish it needs to bring it to completion. With this supercharged content generation workflow, you'll get your writing done in no time at all!
Try exporting a WriteMap in action
There's way more to WriteMapper than meets the eye.
Keep things organised on your WriteMap by color-tagging nodes to group them together.
Boost your writing productivity with a range of simple keyboard shortucts.
Work in comfort, day or night, with a beautifully-designed night mode interface.
Overcome writer's block by turning your writing process into a brainstorming exercise
Emojis are supported in WriteMapper and in exported files, so use them freely.
Edit, style and format your writing however you like with laser focus, distraction-free.
Auto-magically expand lines of text content into new child nodes on the mind map.
Manage your files however you like, without being bound by third party cloud storage.
View and edit the result of your work on your writing app of choice with file exports.
Get a bird's-eye view of your writing structure from the visual nature of mind maps.
WriteMapper is the desktop app that helps anyone with writing deadlines
quickly and easily produce text documents using mind maps.
Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc.,
registered in the U.S. and other countries. WriteMapper is a product of BETTERWEBPAGES.
© BETTERWEBPAGES 2017. All rights reserved.