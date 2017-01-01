A WriteMap paints a thousand words.

WriteMapper was built to leverage the visual nature of mind maps to give you a bird's-eye view of your writing structure. Just one glance 👀 is all it takes for you to get a good feel for the flow of your work.

In doing so, you get a comprehensive yet clear picture of what's going on in your content 👌. And, if you need to rearrange your writing sequences or move stuff around, it's as simple as drag and drop.